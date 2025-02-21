Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,313 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Kirby by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 382,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,504,000 after buying an additional 202,272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,233 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,428,000 after acquiring an additional 194,410 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $16,390,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 27.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,585,000 after acquiring an additional 152,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 221,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106,411 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirby alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Kirby Trading Down 1.7 %

Kirby stock opened at $106.18 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $84.76 and a one year high of $132.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 9.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $133,866.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,697.45. This represents a 18.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.