Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 199,477 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,477 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,939,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,595,000 after purchasing an additional 300,712 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,295,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,084,000 after purchasing an additional 509,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,822,000 after purchasing an additional 71,493 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 514.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,391,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514,792 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,974,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,157,000 after acquiring an additional 112,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $171,073.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,967.19. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 10,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $866,978.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,190,706.88. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 719,004 shares of company stock worth $62,950,067 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $88.69 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $56.44 and a one year high of $91.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

