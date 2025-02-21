Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 240,065 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 97.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,367 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 240,065 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 124,806 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $20,798,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in Oracle by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $681,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $64,050,487.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,565,931.52. The trade was a 23.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $176.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $492.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.74. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $106.51 and a 12-month high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.