Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,601 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7,744.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.52 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

