C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys Shares of 10,395 Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth about $88,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PHG opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of -59.61, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $32.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PHG shares. UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

