C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys Shares of 14,939 Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000.

Grail Stock Performance

Shares of GRAL opened at $47.76 on Friday. Grail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grail ( NASDAQ:GRAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.41) by $2.55. Equities analysts expect that Grail, Inc. will post -65.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRAL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Grail in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Grail in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Grail Profile

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

