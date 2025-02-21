C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $53.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average of $52.45. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $55.42.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.