C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Grows Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $28.02. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

