C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 39,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 584,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,210,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,102,000 after acquiring an additional 41,694 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 36,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PFE opened at $25.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 121.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

