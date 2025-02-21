C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $326,000 in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2,373.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3,082.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 304,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 268,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $26.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4752 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.