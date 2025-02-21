C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 2,682 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day moving average is $73.30. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

