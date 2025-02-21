C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Trims Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors cut its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZJUL. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the third quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the third quarter worth $62,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the third quarter valued at $2,706,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the third quarter valued at $557,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Price Performance

ZJUL opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88.

