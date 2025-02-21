Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Stock Price

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GIL

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of GIL stock opened at $55.09 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $822.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 10.5% in the third quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,492,000 after acquiring an additional 226,695 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 1,025.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 13,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 545.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,210,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,403,000 after buying an additional 1,022,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.