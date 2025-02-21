Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Shares Up 66.7% – Still a Buy?

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 66.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 412,460 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,250% from the average daily volume of 30,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Canada One Mining Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.20.
About Canada One Mining
Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.
