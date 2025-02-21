Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Trading 66.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report) rose 66.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 412,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,250% from the average daily volume of 30,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Canada One Mining Trading Up 66.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.20.

About Canada One Mining

Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.

