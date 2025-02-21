Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) is Summerhill Capital Management lnc.’s 10th Largest Position

Summerhill Capital Management lnc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up about 5.6% of Summerhill Capital Management lnc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Summerhill Capital Management lnc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,768,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,046,000 after purchasing an additional 381,594 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,096,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,219,000 after purchasing an additional 537,418 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,814,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,918,000 after purchasing an additional 107,183 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 5,094,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,540,000 after purchasing an additional 313,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $78.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 18.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CP. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

