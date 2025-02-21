Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Stock Price Up 20% – Time to Buy?

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report) rose 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 106,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 60,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Canstar Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.
About Canstar Resources
Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canstar Resources
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Canstar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canstar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.