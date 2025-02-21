Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Stock Price Up 20% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report) rose 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 106,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 60,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Canstar Resources Stock Up 20.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$8.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04.
About Canstar Resources
Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.
