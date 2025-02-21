Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Stock Price Up 8.3% – What’s Next?

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 124,003 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 61,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Canstar Resources Stock Up 8.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$9.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.55.

About Canstar Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canstar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canstar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.