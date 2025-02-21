Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,578 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2813 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

