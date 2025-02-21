Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $680,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 566.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.54. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.66%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

