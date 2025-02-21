Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Invests $506,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 947,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,379,000 after buying an additional 270,694 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Shares of LYB opened at $77.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average is $85.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. The trade was a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

