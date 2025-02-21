Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Purchases 208 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.8% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Public Storage by 0.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Public Storage by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its position in Public Storage by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.54.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total value of $143,095.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,728.36. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $303.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.39. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.31 and a 52-week high of $369.99.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

