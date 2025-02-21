Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Purchases 245 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average is $58.80. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

