Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 259 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

IWM stock opened at $224.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

