Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Arcosa by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Arcosa by 20.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock.

Arcosa Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ACA stock opened at $96.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.46. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.75 and a twelve month high of $113.43.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

