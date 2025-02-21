Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Stake Decreased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,622 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,490,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,938,000 after buying an additional 2,249,990 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 4,402,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,728,000 after acquiring an additional 337,128 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,415,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,613,000 after acquiring an additional 444,281 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,318,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,597,000 after purchasing an additional 163,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,034,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,027,000 after purchasing an additional 198,970 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.37 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

