Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 4,100 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $1,173,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,386.24. The trade was a 32.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $178,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,905. The trade was a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,629 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.