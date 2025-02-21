Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 463 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $158.89 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $285.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Get Our Latest Report on Chevron

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.