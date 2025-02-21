Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $3.87 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,023,000 after purchasing an additional 949,407 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,267,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $223,994,000 after purchasing an additional 775,470 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5,769.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 726,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,708,000 after purchasing an additional 713,636 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,248,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,697,000 after purchasing an additional 664,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 25.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,610,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $152,915,000 after purchasing an additional 325,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

SWKS stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.96 and a 200-day moving average of $92.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.01 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

