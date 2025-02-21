Capital Investment Counsel Inc Lowers Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. SAP accounts for about 0.8% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in SAP by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth $42,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

NYSE SAP opened at $288.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.60. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $293.70. The company has a market cap of $353.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.38, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAP. Barclays upped their target price on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.