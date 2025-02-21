CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.410-0.470 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $216.0 million-$236.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.1 million.

CARG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.50 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.59. 1,468,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,986. CarGurus has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $41.33. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). CarGurus had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.96%. Analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $767,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 400,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,344,959. The trade was a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $167,378.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 195,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,005,545.10. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,388 shares of company stock worth $2,204,338. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

