Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 784,083 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 784,083 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $68,474,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TLT stock opened at $88.54 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.87 and a 200-day moving average of $92.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

