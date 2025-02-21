Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 301.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,437 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,044,000. Fairway Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,544,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.4% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 272,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 207,028 shares during the period. Schaeffer Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Schaeffer Financial LLC now owns 471,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after buying an additional 353,793 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.73 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.