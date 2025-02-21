Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,978 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 119.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,829,000 after buying an additional 34,727 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $1,688,399.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,549.74. The trade was a 79.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,967.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,132.50. The trade was a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,110 shares of company stock valued at $8,751,689 over the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $114.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.93. The company has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fortinet from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fortinet from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.72.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

