Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock opened at $270.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $289.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.38 and its 200 day moving average is $271.70.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

