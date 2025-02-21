Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

NYSE:KO opened at $70.03 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

