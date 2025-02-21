Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,642 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,481,000 after purchasing an additional 43,055 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,223,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,739,000 after purchasing an additional 404,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

D stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

