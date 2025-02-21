Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,867 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

VWO stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

