Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Cellectis from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cellectis by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. B Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,547,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
