Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Releases Earnings Results

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Celsius had a return on equity of 59.40% and a net margin of 15.61%.

Celsius Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $25.53 on Friday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $2,024,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,137,781.75. This trade represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CELH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

