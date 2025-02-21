Centerpoint Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 939.0% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 702,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,347,000 after buying an additional 634,888 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 40,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 79,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 46,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $112.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $492.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $102.88 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

