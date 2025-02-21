Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) CEO Saurabh Saha Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $876,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,100.81. The trade was a 14.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Saurabh Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $867,350.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $959,200.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Saurabh Saha sold 87,496 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $1,615,176.16.

On Monday, November 25th, Saurabh Saha sold 299 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $5,450.77.

On Friday, November 22nd, Saurabh Saha sold 1,671 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $30,479.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.53. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,414.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNTA shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

