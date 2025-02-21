Centricity Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.31.

General Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $208.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $224.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. General Electric has a 12-month low of $118.13 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 18.70%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

