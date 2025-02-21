Centricity Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 51,264 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 6,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,593,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 23,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $82.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

