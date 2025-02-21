Centricity Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 748 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $165.89 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $124.32 and a 12 month high of $167.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.11 and a 200-day moving average of $155.48. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

