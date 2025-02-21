Centricity Wealth Management LLC Invests $281,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,466 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,510,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,192,000 after buying an additional 1,002,695 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,644.5% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 874,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,224,000 after acquiring an additional 859,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,121,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,625,000 after acquiring an additional 793,020 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.67 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.02. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.