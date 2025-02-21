Centricity Wealth Management LLC Makes New $130,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $124.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $96.62 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

