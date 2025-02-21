Centricity Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterweight Ventures LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO opened at $64.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.44. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

