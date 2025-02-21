Centricity Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 0.7% of Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $641.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $629.33 and its 200-day moving average is $602.85. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $478.25 and a 1-year high of $648.76. The stock has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

